Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Short Interest Down 14.5% in April

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,770,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 17,270,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Barclays has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $16.36.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 20.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Barclays

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.2737 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the third quarter worth $120,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Barclays by 981.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 277,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 251,613 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 53,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BCS shares. StockNews.com lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

