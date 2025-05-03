Short Interest in Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Declines By 14.8%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 364,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,172,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Prosus Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42. Prosus has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prosus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V.

