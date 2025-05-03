Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 4,317 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 759.8% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 426,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 112,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0753 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.