Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s previous close.

MDLZ has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.