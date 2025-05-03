Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 10,454 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,454 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $13,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average of $57.98.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

