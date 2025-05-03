Gamma Communications’ (GAMA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,900 ($25.21) to GBX 2,000 ($26.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Shares of GAMA opened at GBX 1,364 ($18.09) on Friday. Gamma Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 1,132 ($15.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,917.60 ($25.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,264.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,419.60. The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 85.10 ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. Gamma Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 16.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Gamma Communications will post 89.6398892 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share. This is a positive change from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.70%.

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

