Gamma Communications’ (GAMA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,900 ($25.21) to GBX 2,000 ($26.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GAMA
Gamma Communications Stock Up 2.6 %
Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 85.10 ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. Gamma Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 16.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Gamma Communications will post 89.6398892 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gamma Communications Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share. This is a positive change from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.70%.
Gamma Communications Company Profile
Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gamma Communications
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Meta Takes A Bow With Q1 Earnings – Watch For Tariff Impact in Q2
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Amazon Earnings: 2 Reasons to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Palantir Earnings: 1 Bullish Signal and 1 Area of Concern
Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.