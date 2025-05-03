GlobalData’s (DATA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of GlobalData (LON:DATA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on GlobalData from GBX 295 ($3.91) to GBX 300 ($3.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of DATA stock opened at GBX 195.40 ($2.59) on Friday. GlobalData has a 1-year low of GBX 128 ($1.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 244 ($3.24). The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 154.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 179.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

GlobalData (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. GlobalData had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 12.99%. On average, analysts predict that GlobalData will post 9.6687774 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. GlobalData’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.48%.

In other GlobalData news, insider Michael Danson sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.59), for a total transaction of £3,900,000 ($5,173,786.15). 66.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

