BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 62,552 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.46% of BorgWarner worth $31,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BorgWarner by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,284,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,720,000 after buying an additional 753,344 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,795,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $216,014,000 after purchasing an additional 628,930 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,981,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 381,504 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,308,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,956,000 after purchasing an additional 792,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,927,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,853,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $29.30 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $249,581.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 242,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,284,667.99. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWA

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.