Aristotle Capital Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 263.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,452,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Service Co. International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $4,228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,066,078.48. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $515,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,674.96. This trade represents a 12.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE SCI opened at $76.39 on Friday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $89.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 12.39%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.06%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

See Also

