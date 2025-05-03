Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Has $6.32 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 236.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $67.24 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.75 and its 200-day moving average is $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Arete Research set a $81.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.