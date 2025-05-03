Apex Wealth Management LLC Invests $386,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Apex Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

