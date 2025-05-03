Arrowroot Family Office LLC Buys 36,272 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 129.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,272 shares during the period. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 20,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 54,496 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 140,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 71,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 23,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $22.24 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28.

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

