Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,043,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,160 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $47,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,865,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,259,000 after acquiring an additional 261,006 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,194,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,809,000 after buying an additional 2,024,839 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 5,991,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,829,000 after buying an additional 31,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,606,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,715,000 after acquiring an additional 123,625 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.27. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

