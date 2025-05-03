Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 2,352.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,186 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Zeta Global worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 277,795 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,041,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,718,000 after purchasing an additional 281,251 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Zeta Global by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 1,237.6% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 338,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 313,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
Zeta Global Price Performance
Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Zeta Global Profile
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
