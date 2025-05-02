PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 6,293.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.62. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $86.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

