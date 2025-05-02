325 Capital LLC Has $27.96 Million Stake in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

325 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,009 shares during the period. Astrana Health makes up about 10.8% of 325 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. 325 Capital LLC’s holdings in Astrana Health were worth $27,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASTH. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,383,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Astrana Health by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 149,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 255,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after buying an additional 140,584 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,968,000 after buying an additional 101,192 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 94,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Astrana Health Price Performance

Shares of ASTH opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.58. Astrana Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.37). Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $665.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.24 million. Equities analysts predict that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASTH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASTH

About Astrana Health

(Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.