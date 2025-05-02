Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wells Fargo & Company

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RGLS. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $8.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 52,059 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.