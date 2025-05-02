4WEALTH Advisors Inc. Invests $404,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,515,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,940,000 after purchasing an additional 196,245 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $37.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $38.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.