Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,956,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $168.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

