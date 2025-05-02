Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $249.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $304.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

