Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys 283 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,889 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. This trade represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 486,618 shares of company stock worth $155,887,459 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.46.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $280.52 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.13 and a 200-day moving average of $324.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $903.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

