3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in 3M by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in 3M by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in 3M by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 152,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $47,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $137.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.31. The company has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $156.35.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.