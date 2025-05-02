DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Sells 1,840 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP trimmed its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises about 1.0% of DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR stock opened at $383.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.03 and a fifty-two week high of $415.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.97. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.35.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

