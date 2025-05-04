Denny’s (DENN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect Denny’s to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, analysts expect Denny’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

DENN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

In related news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn acquired 9,815 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $49,860.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,423.28. This trade represents a 9.45 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelli Valade bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $49,761.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 192,806 shares in the company, valued at $989,094.78. This trade represents a 5.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,465 shares of company stock worth $104,457 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

