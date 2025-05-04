FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $86.90, but opened at $93.50. FTAI Aviation shares last traded at $94.72, with a volume of 626,905 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 3,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.54 per share, with a total value of $283,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 341,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,318,688.08. This trade represents a 0.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Moreno purchased 6,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.85 per share, for a total transaction of $624,113.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,969,441.55. The trade was a 2.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -899.41 and a beta of 1.64.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 571.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 420.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

