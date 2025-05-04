Logprostyle Inc.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NYSEAMERICAN:LGPS)

Logprostyle’s (NYSEAMERICAN:LGPS – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 5th. Logprostyle had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Logprostyle’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Logprostyle Stock Down 4.5 %

Logprostyle stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. Logprostyle has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.59.

About Logprostyle

In Japan, we own and operate a real estate renovation and resale company (with subsidiaries including construction companies, building material manufacturers, and building materials trading companies), a real estate development company (with subsidiaries including building management companies and design offices), a hotel management company, and a restaurant management company.

