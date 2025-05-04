WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
WW International Stock Down 20.3 %
WW stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. WW International has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The company has a market cap of $46.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $184.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About WW International
WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WW International
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Magnificent 7 Stocks Send a Dire Warning to Markets
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Why Spotify Stock Still Has Room to Run in 2025
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Buy the Dip: Top Tech Stocks Analysts Say Are Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.