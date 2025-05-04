Nick Sanderson Purchases 48 Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Nick Sanderson purchased 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.09) per share, for a total transaction of £147.84 ($196.23).

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

Shares of GPE opened at GBX 318.09 ($4.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 290.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 292.86. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 260 ($3.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 441 ($5.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

