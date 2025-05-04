Nick Sanderson Purchases 48 Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Nick Sanderson purchased 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.09) per share, for a total transaction of £147.84 ($196.23).
Shares of GPE opened at GBX 318.09 ($4.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 290.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 292.86. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 260 ($3.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 441 ($5.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80.
