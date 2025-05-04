Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Insider Buys £9,935.94 in Stock

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) insider Jemima Bird bought 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £9,935.94 ($13,188.13).

Headlam Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:HEAD opened at GBX 91.60 ($1.22) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.42. Headlam Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 76.20 ($1.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 183.50 ($2.44).

Headlam Group (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX (35) (($0.46)) earnings per share for the quarter. Headlam Group had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Headlam Group plc will post 7.3753605 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Headlam Group

Headlam is the UK’s leading floorcovering distributor. Operating for over 30 years, the Company has expanded to a network of c. 2,030 people, 17 distribution branches, and 76 trade counters.

The Company works with suppliers across the globe manufacturing the broadest range of products, and gives them a highly effective route to market, selling their products to the large and diverse trade customer base.

The Company has an extensive customer base spanning independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and house builders.

