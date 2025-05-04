Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share and revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect Relay Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $550.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 10,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $32,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 390,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,243. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 140,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $539,700.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,899.80. This trade represents a 18.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,826 shares of company stock worth $1,099,380. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

