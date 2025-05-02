Wahed Invest LLC Purchases 390 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 1.3% of Wahed Invest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,599,867,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $1,173,564,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Salesforce by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,791,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,604,770,000 after buying an additional 2,325,156 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

CRM stock opened at $269.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.95 and its 200 day moving average is $307.67. The stock has a market cap of $258.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,141,957.90. This represents a 16.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $141,050.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,936.08. This represents a 7.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,051 shares of company stock worth $15,027,714. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

