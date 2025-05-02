248,000 Shares in Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR) Acquired by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 248,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Atyr PHARMA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atyr PHARMA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atyr PHARMA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Atyr PHARMA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Atyr PHARMA Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATYR opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. Atyr PHARMA INC has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $296.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atyr PHARMA ( NASDAQ:ATYR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atyr PHARMA INC will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

ATYR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Atyr PHARMA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atyr PHARMA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

About Atyr PHARMA

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

