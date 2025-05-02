Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.98 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AGI

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.