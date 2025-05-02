Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.98 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.
Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $31.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.
Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.
