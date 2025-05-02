Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 2,612.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Nutanix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,354,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,988,924.32. This trade represents a 32.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $6,709,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,463 shares in the company, valued at $37,832,410. This trade represents a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,610,592 shares of company stock worth $417,628,260. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on Nutanix in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.85.

Nutanix Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of -202.60, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.91.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

