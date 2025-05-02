Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Acquires 31,000 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Life Time Group accounts for 1.5% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Life Time Group worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,190,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,809,000 after acquiring an additional 147,295 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,646,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,045,000 after acquiring an additional 46,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,569,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,160,000 after acquiring an additional 356,255 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,425,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,781,000 after acquiring an additional 375,672 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,787,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,653,000 after acquiring an additional 64,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $150,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,993,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,204,670.37. This represents a 62.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $51,568.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,212.82. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Life Time Group Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Several research analysts have commented on LTH shares. Bank of America set a $40.00 target price on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.62.

Life Time Group Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

