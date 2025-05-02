4D Advisors LLC Takes Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

4D Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000. Meritage Homes comprises approximately 2.1% of 4D Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,695,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $76,910,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2,199.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,008,000 after acquiring an additional 292,317 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $43,147,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 571,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,850,000 after purchasing an additional 217,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $43,607.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,789.63. This represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $48,692.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,933 shares in the company, valued at $427,353.99. This trade represents a 10.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,683 shares of company stock worth $122,547. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $66.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $106.99.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.50 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.69.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

