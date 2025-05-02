Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 210.54%.

Travelzoo Price Performance

TZOO opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $159.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.41. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $61,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,297,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,374,241.60. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,500 shares of company stock worth $1,471,555 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

