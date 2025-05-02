Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $47,000 in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 91 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 76.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,628,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,648,000 after purchasing an additional 704,460 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 534,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $563.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $701.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $640.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, SVP Michael J. Petro acquired 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $454.37 per share, with a total value of $249,903.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,514.45. The trade was a 6.52 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,425. The trade was a 27.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $523.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $484.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.95 and a 12-month high of $633.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 9.77%.

About Martin Marietta Materials



Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

