4WEALTH Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $25.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

