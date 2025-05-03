14,821 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Purchased by Freestone Grove Partners LP

Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,173,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,098,693,000 after buying an additional 261,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $202,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Teleflex by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,078,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $191,962,000 after purchasing an additional 195,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,068,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $190,188,000 after buying an additional 347,003 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Teleflex by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 590,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $105,102,000 after acquiring an additional 162,950 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Teleflex from $146.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho set a $155.00 price target on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.25.

Teleflex Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TFX opened at $126.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.82 and its 200 day moving average is $170.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $124.66 and a fifty-two week high of $249.91.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $700.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.37 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

