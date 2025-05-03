Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Welltower were worth $23,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 29.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,684,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,659,000 after acquiring an additional 380,888 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Welltower by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,666,000 after acquiring an additional 128,090 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,936,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,114,000 after purchasing an additional 285,015 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.46.

Welltower Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WELL opened at $150.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.08. The stock has a market cap of $98.04 billion, a PE ratio of 96.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.66 and a 52-week high of $158.55.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 171.79%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.