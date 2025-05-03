Freestone Grove Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 136,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1,543.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is -17.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advance Auto Parts news, CEO Shane M. Okelly purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $55,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,021.59. The trade was a 0.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 14,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $499,956.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,490.50. The trade was a 75.35 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

