Freestone Grove Partners LP Takes Position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 159,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 756.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.64. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $328.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $50,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,155.08. The trade was a 57.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Burkhart III sold 4,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $242,759.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,987.20. This represents a 21.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,132 shares of company stock valued at $620,476 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

