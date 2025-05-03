Freestone Grove Partners LP Takes $7.68 Million Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,683,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $4,048,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Roblox by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 255,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,777,000 after purchasing an additional 134,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,104,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,610,000 after purchasing an additional 415,837 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Roblox by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on RBLX. Macquarie upped their price objective on Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average of $58.37. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $75.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 229,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $12,026,684.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,649,667.84. This trade represents a 50.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 19,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $1,287,478.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,367,243.64. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,399 shares of company stock worth $45,431,661 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

