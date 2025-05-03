Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 115,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,262,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.07% of Take-Two Interactive Software as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,853,000 after buying an additional 142,450,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,359,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,690,000 after purchasing an additional 99,909 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,883,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,036,000 after purchasing an additional 424,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,671,000 after purchasing an additional 99,279 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $495,086,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. UBS Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $219.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $238.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.