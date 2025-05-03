Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $26.76 Million Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,915 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 36,862 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $26,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS opened at $193.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.37 and a 52-week high of $254.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.26 and its 200-day moving average is $212.33.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $1.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Argus upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DKS

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.