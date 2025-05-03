Freestone Grove Partners LP Purchases Shares of 2,768 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 1.5 %

SPGI opened at $506.52 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $419.49 and a one year high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $155.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $488.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.