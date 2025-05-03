150,000 Shares in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO) Acquired by Freestone Grove Partners LP

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in StandardAero during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StandardAero in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000.
StandardAero Stock Performance
NYSE SARO opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. StandardAero, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $34.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SARO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of StandardAero from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of StandardAero from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StandardAero currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other StandardAero news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 6,629,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $180,066,291.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,817,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,595,803.84. This trade represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
StandardAero Profile
StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.
