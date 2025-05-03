Freestone Grove Partners LP Purchases Shares of 31,113 Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Agree Realty by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,147,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,315,000 after purchasing an additional 718,114 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADC opened at $76.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $58.07 and a 52 week high of $79.65.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $169.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 173.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

