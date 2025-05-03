Freestone Grove Partners LP Purchases Shares of 41,738 Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $25,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 3.27. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $29.83.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.27 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

